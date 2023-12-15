Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire: Prabhas OPENS up on his massive transformation for Prashanth Neel's film

Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles, is slated to to release in theaters next week after a long wait. The film, directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, is yet another action movie with a core emotional plot towards camaraderie and brotherhood.

Talking about his next film in a recent interview, Prabhas revealed his transformation for the role. He said, “I haven't done anything special; Prashanth wanted me to build muscles for the character, so I changed myself accordingly. This was a common thing for me. There was not much transformation that I have done in the last 21 years.”

Prabhas about Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire

Talking further about his experience working with Prashanth Neel, the Rebel Star said, “Prashanth is a hero-director; as I said that I would come at this time, he was comfortable with that. Once actors come on the set, like me, Shruti, or Prithvi, there is no stopping anything. They just focused on our shots. This way, I never had to wait on the set, even though we used to tell them that, Prashanth, we would wait.”

He further added, “When I reached the first schedule, I don't remember what time, but they stopped everything, saying that the entry of the hero had started and now we would only take the hero's shots. Then I told him, No problem, I have waited for half of my films.”

More about Salaar

Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles has recently been censored with an A certificate and a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes. The film might have received A certificate because of several blood-filled scenes, violence, and battle scenes. Moreover, it was exclusively reported that Salaar would feature an ending similar to that of Baahubali’s cliffhanger which would only be answered in the film’s second part.

Besides, the leading actors, the film also features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more in crucial roles. The film is musically composed by Ravi Basrur with Neel’s constant collaborator Bhuvan Gowda handling the camera.

