Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire: Runtime, screen counts, budget, and more about Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles is set to arrive on the silver screens on December 22nd, 2023. The film directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel has been the talk of the town for quite some time now.

As the film is inching closer to its release, it’s best to know more about the number of screens the film is occupying, its runtime, and some basic information about the Prabhas starrer, to decide whether to watch this action-drama film on the big screen or not.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire Runtime and budget

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is easily one of the most anticipated films to hit the big screens this year. The subsequent outing for Prashanth Neel with Baahubali actor Prabhas in the leading role and a powerhouse actor like Prithviraj Sukumaran sharing the screen space alongside him only strengthens the viability of the film.

The film which received an A certificate by the CBFC is set to have a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes. The film is said to have received an A certification because it features several intense fight sequences, blood baths, and also compasses terrifying violence.

Moreover, according to a report from India Today, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is said to have been made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crores. The film is expected to be released in all five major languages of India including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Advertisement

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire theater screen counts

According to a report from Sacnilk, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has successfully secured 6,78,292 tickets for its opening day across all languages. Moreover, the film’s screen count is expected to be around 6000 screens in India.

Salaar Screen count

India: 6000 * expected

Overseas: 1000 * expected

Worldwide total: 7000

However, the film which was slated for release in major belts of Hindi-speaking regions seems to be in trouble after the PVR Inox and Miraj multiplex backed out from screening it.

The sudden new development in the realm of cinema means that major belts in Hindi-speaking regions would not have Prabhas starrer films. This also led to further reports that the makers of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire are also pulling out their film from these exhibitors in Southern states as well. It is said that they are making such a move to counter the alleged unfair trade practices in North India.

Though the multiplex revenue aims for about 30% of the total gross income for the filmmakers, the pulling out of Salaar from Southern states makes it a huge loss for these exhibitors.

More about Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles also features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more in crucial roles. The film is said to be an action-drama film that heavily relies on the emotional bonds shared between two best friends.

ALSO READ: Salaar cast fees: How much did Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and others charge for Prashanth Neel’s next?