Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire Trailer date, time: Check out details about KGF director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas' film

The wait for Prabhas starrer film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is coming closer and closer to an end as the film is only a few weeks away from hitting the big screens. As much as the people were impressed and loved the massive teaser which was released back in July, people are now waiting for the film’s trailer to finally drop on December 1st.

The momentum and craze for the film doesn’t seem to end anywhere sooner and with what lies ahead for the massive treat of a film, we are set to seek in a matter of a couple of days now. The trailer is set to hit everyone’s screen on December 1st at 19:19 which translates to 7:19 PM all across the nation, satiating everyone for their anticipation.

The combination of KGF director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas for a movie together has really driven extremely high expectations from the masses. The action entertainer which is said to be riding on the story of two friends becoming enemies and the chaos that ensues has caused some fans to expect that the film may have some similar elements to that of Prashanth Neel’s debut film Ugramm.

Though Ugramm was a success in Sandalwood back in the day and may hold a similar thread to Salaar, nothing can be confirmed at least till the trailer is released. The film’s scale itself is on a whole another level which makes it a more commercially driven entertaining film that is set to present a character that is larger than life and holds extremely mass moments in its presentation.

Adding to this the film has Baahubali star Prabhas headlining it, which makes it all the more special to know that an emotionally driven mass-action film is all ready to hit the silver screens. The massive movie is being bankrolled by the producers of KGF and Kantara themselves, which means they are not gonna hold back any bars from fulfilling this amazing flick, promising to make Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire a film that sets a new benchmark in films and redefines the art of action films in India.

As many may already know, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire is set to have a clash release with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Dunki written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Both films mark the debut collaboration of respective actor-director duos, both promising to present films in their creators' own distinctive style and making.

Dunki also adds to the fact that is the 3rd film of Shah Rukh Khan to release in theaters this year after he had taken a short hiatus from films for almost two years. The year started out with a bang with SRK with the film Pathaan and later on, continued the trend of nailing it with Jawan. With this, many are speculating whether Shah Rukh Khan is eyeing for a Hat-trick success in theaters before the year ends.

Whatever may be the reason, Salaar and Dunki are hitting theaters next month and the theaters are gonna be packed to witness two contrasting yet massive movies of superstars.

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, written and directed by Prashanth Neel features an ensemble cast of actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many more in prominent roles. Gadar 2 fame Simrat Kaur is also doing a special item song in the film.

The film is slated to release in theaters on December 22nd, 2023 with music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda. The film is being distributed across the nation by various major production companies. The film is also said to employee Dark Centric Theme for coloring the film, making it the first Indian film to do so.

