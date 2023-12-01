Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire: Trailer, release date, plot, cast, and crew; Ugramm remake rumors and more about Prabhas starrer

Prabhas’s upcoming film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is perhaps the most highly anticipated film of 2023 so far. The action thriller marks director Prashanth Neel's inaugural Telugu directorial venture, with great excitement around this follow-up to his blockbuster Kannada films.

The hype surrounding the film is only getting higher as the release date slowly inches closer. Earlier this year, the makers of the film had released the official teaser of the film which promised an action-packed entertainer and garnered highly positive responses from fans all over.

Salaar’s trailer to drop on December 1st

The prospect of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel collaborating on a project is highly exhilarating, with a lot of expectations riding on it. It was announced in November, this year that the official trailer of the film would be released by the makers on December 1st, at 7:19 PM. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film’s trailer, wanting to get a glimpse of the epic world that the helmer has promised to create.

Salaar’s plot

Prashanth Neel exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that the story of Salaar would revolve around two friends, who end up becoming the biggest enemies. He also added that friendship forms the core of the story for the movie, which would be explored over the course of two films. It was also mentioned that fans would get a basic idea of the world the story is taking place in, once the trailer drops. The ace filmmaker additionally said that the film has a major emotional aspect to it.

Check out the teaser of the film:

Moreover, there have been several rumors that the film is a remake of Prashanth Neel’s directorial debut, the 2014 action thriller film Ugramm. The film which featured Srimurali and Haripriya in the lead roles revolved around the lead characters, Agasthya and Nithya, who hope to spend their life together, but are haunted by the woes of their pasts. The film shows the complications that arise within friendships and was very well received at the time of release.

Cast and crew of Salaar

One of the major attractions that Salaar has had is its star-studded cast and crew. Apart from the Baahubali actor and the KGF director, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Mime Gopi and many more in promising roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under his Hombale Films banner, the production powerhouse behind blockbusters like the KGF series and Kantara. Prashanth Neel has brought back frequent collaborators including composer Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and editor Ujwal Kulkarni. The film will release simultaneously in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi when it hits theaters on December 22nd.

