Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire: What is the trailer runtime of Prabhas starrer?

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is finally dropping its teaser in just a matter of a few hours. The highly anticipated trailer for the film will finally reach everyone, exploring many details about the film at 7:19 PM.

Now, according to sources, the film’s trailer is expected to be 3 minutes and 45 seconds long. The trailer with this long runtime will probably feature a lot of insight into what the movie is truly going to be about and how it will unfold.

Salaar Trailer

The runtime of the trailer has brought in huge expectations and mass moments the trailer would have in featuring Prabhas in a monstrous role. That too, with the KGF director helming, would bring in an array of expectations on what and how the film would turn out to be.

Moreover, Prashanth Neel exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla earlier that the story of Salaar would revolve around two friends, who would become enemies later on and would ensue chaos afterward. He also added that friendship forms the core of the story for the movie, which would be explored throughout the two films.

It was also mentioned that fans would get a basic idea of the world the story is taking place in once the trailer drops. The ace filmmaker additionally said that the film has a major emotional aspect to it.

Cast and Crew

Apart from the Baahubali actor and the KGF director, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Mime Gopi, and many more in promising roles.

Vijay Kirgandur, the man behind the production powerhouse Hombale Films, which brought us hit movies like Kantara and the KGF series, has provided the film's funding.

The film has also brought back Neel’s frequent collaborators, including composer Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and editor Ujwal Kulkarni. The film will be released in theaters simultaneously in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi when it hits theaters on December 22nd.

ALSO READ: Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire: Trailer, release date, plot, cast, and crew; Ugramm remake rumors and more about Prabhas starrer