Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire: Why was Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's film postponed? Makers release official statement

Prabhas' Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire will not be releasing on September 28, as scheduled earlier. The makers shared an official statement and confirmed the release date postponement. The makers apologized for the delay and said that the new release date will be announced soon. They revealed the final touches of Salaar are currently underway.

The makers took to Twitter and shared an official statement, confirming the rumors of the release date are indeed true. The note reads, "We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey."

Prabhas starrer Salaar Ceasefire release date postponed from September 28

New release date of Prabhas' Salaar

While the makers have not yet announced a new release date, the film is eyeing a release coinciding with the biggest festivals like Diwali or Sankranti. As per our sources, Salaar might be released in November, but if that doesn't work out, December and January are the next options for release. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

The makers decided to push the release date because of impending post-production work. Reportedly, the director wasn't satisfied with CG's work and didn't want to compromise on the quality of the final product and hence took the decision to postpone the release. As the spot on September 28 was empty, Ram Pothineni starrer Skanda immediately took over the date. The Boyapati Srinu's directorial will be released on September 28.



About Salaar

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur, whereas the cinematography is done by Bhuvan Gowda.

