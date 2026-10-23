Salaar Part 2: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s sequel to go on floors in June 2027? Find Out

Salaar Part 2, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, is the much-awaited sequel to the 2023 action drama. Years after the first film's release, the makers have reportedly shared an update on the highly anticipated project.

Salaar Part 2: Prashanth Neel to begin filming for sequel in June 2027?

During a recent appearance alongside Prabhas, director Prashanth Neel reportedly revealed that the team is planning to begin filming Salaar Part 2 in June 2027. The pre-production work is also said to be underway, raising hopes that the sequel could finally go on floors next year.

For the uninitiated, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam is the sequel to Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, the film is set in the dystopian city-state of Khansaar and revolves around the intense and emotionally charged bond between childhood friends Deva and Vardharaja Mannar. When political betrayal threatens Varadha's rule, he turns to Deva for help, setting the stage for a fierce battle for the throne.

Apart from the lead duo, the first instalment featured Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Easwari Rao, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, John Vijay and several others in key roles.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in the lead role in The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and others in key roles. Upon its release, the film received a mixed response from critics and audiences.

Looking ahead, the actor will next headline Fauzi, an action drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Co-starring Imanvi, the film is expected to arrive in early 2027.

The actor will also appear in the action thriller Spirit , directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is expected to feature Prabhas as an officer attempting to bring down a major network, with Triptii Dimri playing the female lead and Vivek Oberoi reportedly portraying the primary antagonist. Initially scheduled for release on March 5, 2027, the film has reportedly been postponed to October 23, 2027.

Additionally, Prabhas has Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 in his lineup. The project is already in production, with reports suggesting that a prominent pan-Indian actor may make a cameo appearance.

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