Salaar: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's upcoming film did not have a pre-release event; here's why

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's upcoming film Salaar is arguably the biggest film to come out this year. Just hours remain for the film to hit the big screens, and the excitement surrounding the film is higher than ever.

Salaar has been the talk of the town ever since the film was announced. The prospect of two of the biggest names in South Indian cinema, Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF, and Prabhas, the lead actor in Baahubali, coming together excited cinephiles all around the country.

Fans were also eagerly waiting for the film's audio launch or a pre-release event, as is customary for most films prior to their release. However, the makers of Salaar opted against holding the grand events. In the latest update, it is being reported by Times Entertainment that the production house, Hombale Films, has revealed that they were against the idea of a pre-release event.

As per reports, the producer of the film, Vijay Kirgandur, further added that both Prashanth Neel and Prabhas were busy with other commitments, which led the makers to decide against holding an extravagant pre-release event. It is understood that there would be a success event held after the film's release.

Salaar's marketing so far

Pre-release events go a long way in terms of marketing. The idea of a stage full of celebrities is something that every fan yearns to watch as well. In the absence of such an event, the marketing for the films has to work a lot harder to grasp the audience's attention.

However, fortunately for Salaar, the film gained the audience's attention as soon as it was announced. And the hype surrounding the film has only increased since then. The film also boasts a star-studded cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and many more apart from the Radhe Shyam actor.

Earlier this year, the makers released a teaser for the film, which immediately went viral. Following that, they have also released two trailers, both of which gave a basic idea of what could be expected from the action entertainer. Furthermore, two songs from the film, namely Soorede and Prathikadalo (in Telugu), were released as well.

Salaar’s release controversy

It was recently reported that the makers of Salaar had pulled out from releasing the film in multiplexes like PVR Inox and Miraj. The reason cited was that the multiplexes had offered all available screens in North India to Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, Dunki, not allowing any shows for the Prabhas starrer in North India.

However, the multiplex chain PVR Inox has issued a statement clarifying the reports. They mentioned that the reports were incorrect and that Salaar would be released in their theater chain.

More about Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire marks the Telugu directorial debut of Prashanth Neel. As mentioned earlier, the film features an ensemble cast, which further includes Tinnu Anand, Mime Gopi, Sriya Reddy, and more.

It has been mentioned on several occasions that Salaar is actually a film about two best friends who go on to become eternal enemies. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the second lead in the movie, has also revealed that the film, at its core, is a drama. He further added that he liked the story as the drama worked for him. Furthermore, he also mentioned that the film's final product turned out much better than what was presented on paper and said that it is purely what Prashanth Neel visualized.

Salaar is said to be a two-part franchise telling the tale of the fictional world of Khansaar. The makers of the film have mentioned that the second part of the film would actually be much better than the first part.

Hombale Films, the production house behind blockbusters like the KGF franchise and Kantara, has bankrolled Salaar as well. The helmer roped in two of his constant companions, Ravi Basrur and Bhuvan Gowda, as the film's music director and DoP as well, while Ujwal Kulkarni is in charge of the film's editing. The film is all set to hit the silver screens in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi languages.

