Salaar: Prabhas REVEALS Prithviraj Sukumaran will be a part of Prasanth Neel’s directorial

Prabhas is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. Speaking of which, in a recent press conference in Kerala, Prabhas revealed that Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is going to be a part of his upcoming film Salaar.

Interacting with media, Prabhas stated, “Prithviraj sir is also doing that film. We are so lucky (to have him) in the film. We are so happy that he accepted to be part of it.” As soon as the announcement hit fans, they could not keep calm any longer.

Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Salaar will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada languages and will be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Music is composed by Ravi Basrur.

This film is touted to be an underworld action-drama and features Prabhas in a dark, violent role alongside Shruti Haasan. Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, who worked with Prashanth Neel on all his films, Ugramm, KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, will be working on Salaar as well. The Prabhas starrer Salaar is reportedly going to release in two parts. The film was earlier slated for release in the theaters on April 14th, 2022. However, it has now been postponed due to the pandemic.

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas will be soon seen in Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. The film will be releasing this Friday. The project has been jointly produced by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series and stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi in important roles. The film is said to be set in 1970s Europe.

