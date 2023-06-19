Salaar: Prabhas starrer BIG update to be released in July?

Prabhas' recent film Adipurush, which was released amid huge anticipation, failed to impress the audiences. Now, all eyes are on his next, Prashanth Neel's Salaar. Fans have pinned high hopes on the film as they wish for Prabhas to be back stronger than ever before. Amid this, the latest buzz is that the Salaar teaser will be released soon.

According to the latest reports, the teaser Salaar will be released in the first week of July. The exact date is not yet finalised. While the makers are yet to confirm this officially, the buzz has surely made fans excited. As no major updates about Salaar have been released so far, except for a few posters. A few days ago, it was reported that director Prashanth Neel and Producer deactivated Twitter handles due to constant pressure for updates from fans.

According to reports, Salaar has wrapped up the shoot and dubbing will begin soon. Prabhas is reportedly on vacation and will soon begin dubbing for the pan-Indian film. The makers have not yet officially announced the pack up of the film.



About Salaar

Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, Vijay Kiragandur has backed the project under the banner of Hombale Films. Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen in an important role in the film. Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao are also playing prominent roles in the action entertainer, apart from others.

Prabhas starrer Salaar is believed to be an out-and-out mass action entertainer. This Telugu drama will also be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Salaar is scheduled to release worldwide on September 28, as announced by the makers. There is no change in the release date.

About Adipurush

Meanwhile, Prabhas' mythological film Adipurush, based on Ramayana, is receiving huge flak from the audiences. The VFX, dialogues and screenplay is being trolled by audiences. However, despite all that, the film is performing well at the box office. The film has reportedly earned an impressive Rs 340 crore gross at the worldwide box office during its first weekend.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, features Prabhas as Lord Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

ALSO READ: Will 'Brand Prabhas' be revived in a big way with Salaar, Project K?