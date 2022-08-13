Salaar: Prabhas starrer gear up to announce BIG update on August 15; Deets inside

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's upcoming film Salaar is one of the most anticipated ever since its inception. Now, finally, after a long wait, the makers announced that they are gearing up to share a big update about the film. The big update will be out on August 15, on Independence Day at 12:58 PM. Fans are super excited as fans can't wait to see what's in store after the grand sucess of KGF: Chapter 2.

Sharing the same, the makers wrote, 'Get Ready for Saalaar." The shoot of the film is underway and so far they have more than two schedules.

Expect for the title poster, no major updates about the film have been announced and fans are waiting with bated breath. The makers recently created an official Twitter page for the film, Saalar so fans are expecting regular updates from now. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the makers confirmed that the film will be wrapped up by the end of this year. “It will be a 2023 release. We intend to release it between the window of April to June."

This much-anticipated drama is helmed by Prashanth Neel. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film will also star Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in important roles.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas’ next with RRR producer to roll from September, confirms DVV Danayya; Deets Inside

Salaar was earlier slated to release in the cinema halls on 14 April. Although, the release was pushed as the production work took more time than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. This one of the most sought-after Telugu dramas will also have dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ravi Basrur is onboard team Salaar as the music director and Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer.