Salaar: Prabhas starrer to get bigger and better; Here are big updates on teaser and film’s release

Salaar, the much-anticipated collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, will be released in IMAX if the reports that are coming out are true. The long-awaited collaboration between the Baahubali actor and the KGF director is sure to draw more eyeballs as it nears its release date of September 28, 2023.

Salaar teaser release date

There is also another good news that came out about the film. The teaser for the Prabhas-starrer is expected to come out in the first week of July. Therefore, it is double happiness for the fans of the Chatrapathi actor.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the teaser for the film to drop soon enough. The teaser for Salaar is expected to drop the first week of July. Let’s hope that the film will turn around the bad luck of Prabhas in theaters, as all of his films after Baahubali have failed to live up to the mega success of that film. The fans of the actor have all their hopes relying on the KGF director to make them proud and showcase their darling the way they wish to see him.

Meanwhile, Salaar’s release in IMAX makes one thing clear: the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make this film a great visual experience for the audience. And there is nothing less that people are expecting from Prashanth Neel, whose last film was the visually stunning KGF.

About Salaar

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur, whereas the cinematography is done by Bhuvan Gowda.

The Salaar team has been speaking about the world of Salaar and hyping up the film, which has led to excitement about the film hitting the roof.

ALSO READ: Poll: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu or Ranbir Kapoor; Who would be better Adipurush's Lord Ram than Prabhas?