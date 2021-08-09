Salaar: Prabhas treats Shruti Haasan & team with Kebabs, Biryani; Prashanth Neels does an unusual thing

Shruti Haasan is currently shooting for Prabhas co-starrer Salaar in Hyderabad. The actress, who is super active on social media has been keeping her fans updated about everything from the sets. Recently, she shared a video of drool-worthy dishes got by Baahubali star Prabhas. Yes, Prabhas treated Shruti Haasan and team with delicious food items like mandi biryani, chicken curry, dal, rotis, kebabs and more.

Sharing the video of food, Shruti could be heard saying, "Is Prabhas the most epic human being ever? Yeah. Feast mode." She tagged Prabhas on the video and wrote, "@ActorPrabhas, Thank you so so so much." Sharing her experience of shooting with Prabhas, Shruti in a chat with Pinkvilla said, "I'm sure he is aware of this, stardom and position. But he never makes you feel so and that is really very pleasant. It is wonderful to work within that energy. The whole team of Salaar, the director and everyone on the sets has a good vibe."

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan calls herself a legend as she has managed to make director Prashanth Neel smile. Sharing a photo with KGF fame director, the Vakeel Saab actress wrote, "I guess I’m a legend cause I made @prashanthneel smile it’s been so amazing working on #salaar - the best of the best."

Being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, Salaar will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur while cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda.