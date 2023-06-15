Salaar: Prabhas’ unexpected act towards the crew wins hearts; Details Inside

Prabhas starrer Salaar with director Prashanth Neel is a highly anticipated pan Indian film. The film is reportedly said to have wrapped up. However, the makers are yet to officially make an announcement regarding it. The latest reports on social media about Salaar is Prabhas' kindful gesture towards his crew that's winning hearts.

Prabhas has reportedly sent a token of gift to the crew of Salaar. He transferred Rs 10,000 to the accounts of every crew, who worked on the film. The gesture is being hailed by fans as several called him the 'epitome of kindness', 'true hero' and etc.

About Salaar

While this piece of news has made fans surely happy, they are eagerly waiting with bated breath for the updates. They have been demanding updates for many months, which also caused director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur to deactivate their Twitter handles. Reportedly, due to constant pressure for updates from fans, the duo has decided to stay away from Twitter for a while.



Rumors were abuzz that the release date of Salaar got postponed. However, later, the rumors turned out to be untrue as makers confirmed that the Prabhas starrer will release as planned on September 28.

Shruti Haasan is the female lead of the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran will also play the role of Vardharaja Mannaar in the movie. It also features Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles, apart from others. Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, Vijay Kiragandur has backed the project under the banner of Hombale Films. More details about the film are expected to be announced shortly.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently waiting for the release of his biggest film, Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. The film is scheduled for theatrical release, this Friday, June 16. Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Devadatta Nage are also part of the cast.

