Salaar: Prashanth Neel says Prabhas starrer isn’t remake of Ugramm but a re-telling of story in KGF style

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles is directed by Prashanth Neel who was last seen in the theaters with the film KGF: Chapter 2.

In a recent interview with Kairam Vaashi, Prashanth Neel expressed that Salaar is not a remake of his debut film Ugramm but rather a re-telling of the story in a KGF style of scale and premise.

Salaar is a re-telling of Ugramm in KGF style

Talking about his first film Ugramm, Neel said, “I wanted to fill cinema halls and I’m doing it on the 22nd. Whatever people may think, at the end of the day, Ugramm is mine. I want to fulfill one of my deepest ambitions of filling theaters for that particular film, and that is what Salaar is.”

Adding to the same he said, “I changed a lot of things, my skill set has improved from then, my understanding of drama has improved from then to now. I don’t care if people say, this fellow can’t think beyond Ugramm and KGF. I don’t care, I’m doing it purely for myself. Salaar is something I’m doing for myself and I’m very happy that Prabhas sir and Prithvi sir agreed to do something like this.”

Advertisement

For those unaware, Ugramm was the debut film of Prashanth Neel released back in 2014, four years before KGF Chapter 1. The action thriller film starring Roaring Star of Kannada cinema Srii Murali features the story of an ex-gangster who is leading the life of an automobile mechanic who comes in to save the daughter of a shipping company’s owner. The film develops into a cat-and-mouse chase which also resurfaces the lead’s dark and gritty past life.

Earlier itself many rumors were going around that Salaar is the remake of Ugramm with Prabhas replacing the role once portrayed by Srii Murali but now the director himself has confirmed how he is re-telling a story which was grazed through in the film on a bigger scale at a level like KGF.

Highlighting the mix of both the worlds of his previous film from a story and technical aspect respectively, according to Neel, Salaar is likely to satisfy some sections of the audience while others will criticize it.

More about Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, also features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more in crucial roles.

The film is said to be an action-drama that heavily relies on the emotional bonds shared between two best friends. The two-part franchise offers a deeply rooted story in the terror lands of Khansaar where the newly to be crowned king, Varadharaja Mannar has to face the atrocities of his enemies and as such calls upon his trusted friend and loyal companion, Deva.

Talking about the future of Salaar and discussions about it, Prithviraj revealed in an exclusive interview that discussions are happening for it but a timeline is yet to be known. The second part of the film is much bigger than the first film.

ALSO READ: Prabhas-led Salaar makers back out from multiplexes after Dunki given more screens; Producer says "We want the game to be fair"