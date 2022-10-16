Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran looks raw and intimidating as Vardharaja Mannaar in first look poster

On Prithviraj Sukumaran's 40th birthday, Salaar makers have unveiled his character poster from the film as Vardharaja Mannaar .

by Prachi Malhotra   |  Updated on Oct 16, 2022 10:50 AM IST  |  1.3K
Photo Courtesy: (Prashanth Neel Instagram)
Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja Mannaar

Prabhas will next grace the silver screens with Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar. Apart from him, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also play the role of Vardharaja Mannaar in the movie. As the Bro Daddy star is celebrating his 40th birthday, the makers unveiled the character poster from the drama.

Dropping the intimidating poster, director Prashanth Neel wrote on Instagram, "Birthday Wishes to the most versatile @therealprithvi, Presenting 'Vardharaja Mannaar'  from #Salaar."

Check out the first look poster below:

Advertisement
Credits: Prashanth Neel Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!