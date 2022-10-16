Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran looks raw and intimidating as Vardharaja Mannaar in first look poster
On Prithviraj Sukumaran's 40th birthday, Salaar makers have unveiled his character poster from the film as Vardharaja Mannaar .
Prabhas will next grace the silver screens with Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar. Apart from him, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also play the role of Vardharaja Mannaar in the movie. As the Bro Daddy star is celebrating his 40th birthday, the makers unveiled the character poster from the drama.
Dropping the intimidating poster, director Prashanth Neel wrote on Instagram, "Birthday Wishes to the most versatile @therealprithvi, Presenting 'Vardharaja Mannaar' from #Salaar."
Check out the first look poster below:
Credits: Prashanth Neel Instagram
