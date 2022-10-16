Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran looks raw and intimidating as Vardharaja Mannaar in first look poster

Prabhas will next grace the silver screens with Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar. Apart from him, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also play the role of Vardharaja Mannaar in the movie. As the Bro Daddy star is celebrating his 40th birthday, the makers unveiled the character poster from the drama.

Dropping the intimidating poster, director Prashanth Neel wrote on Instagram, "Birthday Wishes to the most versatile @therealprithvi, Presenting 'Vardharaja Mannaar' from #Salaar."