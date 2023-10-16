Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran's NEW majestic look as Vardharaja Mannaar The King OUT

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new look from the Prabhas-Prashant Neel film Salaar is out, giving a better look at the star’s character.

Written by Goutham S Published on Oct 16, 2023   |  12:05 PM IST  |  492
Prithviraj Sukumaran's new look from the film Salaar
Prithviraj Sukumaran's new look from the film Salaar (PC: Prithviraj Sukumaran X)

Key Highlight

Prithviraj Sukumaran who is celebrating his 41st birthday today is getting wishes from all around the Indian film industry. His most anticipated project which is releasing towards the end of this year is the Prashant Neel directorial film Salaar starring Prabhas in the lead role.

The film which is slated to release on December 22nd is set to be a two-part film in the likes of KGF as well. Prithviraj plays the character of Varadharaja Mannaar and his looks so far make it a never-before-seen avatar for Prithviraj. The look exudes a grim and chaotic appeal with a calm demeanor, with the whole color tone and his clothes following the color palette of black and grey. Prithviraj can be seen wearing a septum ring and a black tilak on his forehead, giving off an overall majestic look.

Check out Prithviraj’s official post

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran spends quality time with his pet ahead of L2: Empuraan shoot; their bond is adorbs

About The Author
Goutham S
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and graduated in the discipline of Journalism and Mass Communication from

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: X (formerly Twitter)

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!