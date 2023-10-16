Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran's NEW majestic look as Vardharaja Mannaar The King OUT

Prithviraj Sukumaran who is celebrating his 41st birthday today is getting wishes from all around the Indian film industry. His most anticipated project which is releasing towards the end of this year is the Prashant Neel directorial film Salaar starring Prabhas in the lead role.

The film which is slated to release on December 22nd is set to be a two-part film in the likes of KGF as well. Prithviraj plays the character of Varadharaja Mannaar and his looks so far make it a never-before-seen avatar for Prithviraj. The look exudes a grim and chaotic appeal with a calm demeanor, with the whole color tone and his clothes following the color palette of black and grey. Prithviraj can be seen wearing a septum ring and a black tilak on his forehead, giving off an overall majestic look.

Check out Prithviraj’s official post

