Salaar Re-Release: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's action epic to storm theaters once again on THIS date

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, is once again set to hit the theaters soon. In a new post by Suresh PRO on social media, it was announced that the film would be re-released on March 21, 2025.

Sharing the announcement, the post was captioned, “Deva Returning To His DEN - Khansaar. #SalaarCeaseFire Strikes Back To Dominate The BIG Screen! #Salaar RE - RELEASING On March 21st!”

See the post here:

The movie Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire was originally released in theaters back on December 22, 2023. The film, directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, is an epic action drama venture based on the director’s own Kannada movie, Ugramm.

The film, set in the dystopian city-state of Khansaar, revolves around the brotherhood and bond shared by Deva and Varadha. The city is governed by a monarchy and is mainly governed by three tribes. Vardha, the prince, faces threats from his father’s ministers and relatives to prevent him from becoming the next king.

Faced with a coup d'état, Varadha seeks Deva's help to defeat his foes and become the absolute ruler of Khansaar. The movie is the first installment in a planned duology, with a sequel titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam in the making.

Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj, the movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, John Vijay, Tinnu Anand, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

Prabhas is currently shooting his movie, tentatively titled Prabhas Hanu or Fauji. The film, which is touted as a period venture, is likely to portray the actor as a soldier from the British Indian army.

Furthermore, Prabhas's film The Raja Saab, directed by Maruti, is set to hit theaters. The actor also has ventures like Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD - Part 2 in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran is soon set to appear in a key role in the Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan, directed by the former himself.