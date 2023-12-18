Salaar Release Trailer: Prabhas brings his A-game in Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire, promising action and drama
Just days left for the film’s release, the makers of Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire drops a release trailer filled with action, taking into the world of Khansaar. Check it out!
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles is slated to release in theaters on 22nd of December, 2023. The film which is directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel is expected to be a larger-than-life massive movie, with huge action and emotional drama.
The film’s second trailer, a release trailer has dropped today featuring some great visuals of the action-filled world of Salaar with some slick camera movements and riveting music offered in it.
Check out the release trailer for Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire
