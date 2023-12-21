Salaar Second Single OUT: New single from Prabhas-Prithviraj starrer talks about war and forgiveness

The makers of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran have dropped their latest single from the film composed by director Prashanth Neel’s constant collaborator Ravi Basrur, with the film releasing tomorrow, 22nd December.

The new single which has dropped in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages features a song about war and forgiveness, underlying deeply in root to the film’s premise.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’s latest single

The new single has been released in all five major languages in India namely, Prathikadalo in Telugu, Qisson Mein in Hindi, Prathikatheya in Kannada, Prathikaramo in Malayalam, and Pala Kadhaiyill in Tamil.

The single features large choruses of kids singing in unison with three child groups singing in each version of the song. The lyrics are written by Krishna Kanth (K.K), Riya Mukherjee, Ravi Basrur, Rajeev Govindan, and MadhuraKavi in every language respectively.

The film’s first single was also released a couple of weeks ago which was also composed by Ravi Basrur and released in all languages. The first single featured the emotions carried in an emotional bond between two friends and the brotherhood they share. The second single focuses more on the war-like nature of people and how trying to win over one another only leads to more destruction and makes the person more of a monstrous figure. The new single highlights the need for forgiveness, which is likely to be a crux in the film’s plot.

In earlier updates, it was specified by Prashanth Neel that Salaar is not the remake of his debut film Ugramm but more of a re-telling of the story in a KGF style. The 2014 film starring Srii Murali in the lead role was a hit in Kannada-speaking sectors from both critics and audiences but according to Neel the film needed to be bigger than what it received and that is why he is making a similar film on a scale bigger than KGF.

For the unversed, Ugramm features the story of an ex-gangster known as Agasthya who is leading the life of an automobile mechanic who steps in to save the daughter of a shipping company’s owner. The film develops into a cat-and-mouse chase which also resurfaces the lead’s dark and gritty past life.

More about Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, also features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more in crucial roles.

Moreover, it was earlier revealed that Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire would have a cliffhanger-like ending similar to Prabhas’ own Baahubali which would only be later unfolded in the film’s second part.

Talking about the future of Salaar and discussions about it, Prithviraj revealed in an exclusive interview that discussions are happening for it but a timeline is yet to be known. The second part of the film is much bigger than the first film.

