Salaar: Shruti Haasan introduced as Aadya in the special birthday poster from Prabhas' starrer

On the occasion of Shruti Haasan's birthday, the makers shared a special poster to introduce her character from upcoming pan-Indian film Salaar, co-starring Prabhas in lead role. The actress is introduced as Aadya in the special poster. She can be seen looking beautiful in a simple kurta. Fans are loving Shruti's look and are trending on Twitter.

Sharing the special poster, director Prashanth Neel penned a note to wish Shruti a happy birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday @shrutihaasan.Thank u for being a part of #Salaar, and bringing in a tad bit of color to the sets !"

Opening about her role from Salaar, Shruti said in an interview, “it is still too nascent to talk about it but my character won’t be performing stunts even though the film will be heavy on action.”

Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Salaar will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada languages and will be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Music is composed by Ravi Basrur.

This film is touted to be an underworld action drama and features Prabhas in a dark, violent role. Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, who worked with Prashanth Neel on all his films, Ugramm, KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, will be working on Salaar as well. The Prabhas starrer Salaar is going to release worldwide in theaters on April 14th, 2022.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan shares a cute pic & pens a grateful note to thank fans for unconditional love on her birthday