Salaar: Shruti Haasan RECALLS her shooting memories of Prabhas starrer; says it felt like 'friends and family'

Shruti Haasan's latest film, Salaar, has finally arrived in theaters, generating a wave of positive reviews. In a recent interview with a news portal, the actress opened up about her experience working in the film with the cast and crew.

Haasan revealed that she's been involved with Salaar for quite some time, including the shooting period. This extended journey has fostered a strong sense of camaraderie, making the team feel like close friends and family.

While acknowledging the immense anticipation surrounding Salaar, Shruti emphasized that the film primarily revolves around the characters played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who are good friends in real life. Despite this, she highlighted the pivotal role her character plays in the story. The Waltair Veerayya actress also mentioned that during the shooting it felt like she was with friends and family.

The actress also addressed the pressure often associated with a film’s box office performance. The actress stated that she doesn't experience any anxiety or stress over box office numbers. Having worked on a diverse range of films, from small to large productions, her primary focus is on ensuring all her projects do well.

Movie Review and more about Prabhas Starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has set the box office ablaze with its explosive action sequences and brutal violence. The film's emotionally resonant script and captivating character arcs draw comparisons to recent cinematic hits, but some critics express concerns about the screenplay's pacing and Ravi Basrur's score. Despite these reservations, Salaar undeniably leaves its mark on the holiday season, offering a thrilling and unapologetically violent spectacle.

Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as leads, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Tinnu Anand, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and more, each playing crucial roles. Director Prashanth Neel reimagines his 2014 film Ugramm in Salaar, revising the plot and employing a style reminiscent of his blockbuster KGF.

Check out Prabhas's Salaar movie Trailer below

Prithviraj Sukumaran shines as Vardharaja Mannar, heir to the fictitious kingdom of Khansaar. Threatened by ruthless mercenaries and greedy rivals, Vardharaja turns to his most trusted friend, Deva, played by Prabhas, for support. Their unwavering bond and Deva's loyalty drive the narrative, pushing him to embrace violence if necessary. The rumored grand scale and premise of the second part promise to surpass the first in sheer magnitude.

Upcoming Projects of Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, last seen in the action film Waltair Veerayya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Catherine Tresa, directed by Bobby Kolli, received positive reviews from critics and fans. Her latest cinematic endeavor is the highly anticipated Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, alongside Prabhas which has hit the theater today (22nd December). The film features an ensemble cast, including Prithviraj, Jagapathi Babu, and Easwari Rao, as said the film turned out to be a promising cinematic treat for all Prabhas fans.

Additionally, she will grace the screen in the Telugu film Hi Nanna, co-starring the talented Mrunal Thakur and Nani. The English film, The Eye, directed by Daphne Schmon, also features Haasan alongside Mark Rowley, renowned for his role in The Last Kingdom.

