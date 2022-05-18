Salaar: A sneak peek into the sets of Prabhas starrer as Prashanth Neel & team prep for an action sequence

The pan Indian actor Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel, are collaborating for the first time for an upcoming pan Indian film titled Salaar. It is one of the most-awaited and anticipated films in the South. The film which was launched in January 2021, has been progressing shoot steadily and today the makers shared an update from the sets. The team is currently prepping to shoot an action sequence.

The makers of the film took to their official Twitter handle and shared a BTS video from the sets as Prashanth Neel and art director Sivakumar prep for an action sequence. The video shows Prashanth Neel, the director, who is known to show larger-than-life shows on the screen, explaining a scene to the art director. The darling fans are super excited and have put their expectations sky-high to witness this epic action scene in the film.

Expect for the title poster, no major updates about the film have been announced and fans are waiting with bated breath. However, yesterday, the makers created an official Twitter page for the film, Saalar so fans are expecting regular updates from now. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the makers confirmed that the film will be wrapped up by the end of this year. “It will be a 2023 release. We intend to release it between the window of April to June."

Hombale Films, the production house behind India’s biggest blockbuster the KGF series, is bankrolling Salaar. This film is touted to be an underworld action-drama and features Prabhas in a dark, violent role. He is reportedly working out to build muscle and acquire a beefed-up look to fit the bill.

