Salaar star Prithviraj Sukumaran spills beans about shooting his upcoming survival-drama Aadujeevitham

Malayalam cinema’s leading star Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently gearing up for the release of Prabhas starrer film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is slated to release in theaters on December 22nd, 2023.

During a recent interview with Baradwaj Rangan of Galatta Plus in accordance with Salaar’s release, Prithviraj opened up about the journey of Aadujeevitham, his next Malayalam film set to release on April 10th, 2024.

Prithviraj Sukumaran about Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham also known as The Goat Life is a Malayalam film directed by Blessy which has been in the works since 2008 and is finally screening worldwide from next year onwards.

Talking about the journey of Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj said “Director Blessy and I shook hands in 2008 to officially confirm the film. Back then, Blessy was the highest-paid director in Malayalam cinema, and at the peak of his career he decided to do Aadujeevitham, which took 10 years to even start shooting.”

He also added, “The main reason for such a delay was the scale of the film being unimaginable for filmmakers in the Malayalam industry to do back in 2008. In 2018, when we finally started shooting, on the first day of shoot Blessy came up to me, hugged me, and cried for ten minutes. That is when I realized, it’s been 10 years and this man is working on one film while I have been on a journey of my own in cinema.”

Advertisement

Wiping off subtle tears, Prithviraj continues, “And then the problems start. We initially thought of shooting a sequence in Rajasthan with a specific livestock being shipped from overseas but for some reason, the Animal Husbandry department didn’t allow us and we had to shift our shooting to Jordan.”

Taking about his body transformation, “I had to lose around 30 kg of weight to play the character and I felt rotten as I was starving myself. But I kept driving myself thinking it was just a 45-day schedule but six days into the shoot, Covid happened and shooting was halted. We didn’t even know at that time the shoot would only happen after one and half years.”

He continued, “One and half years later, I had to lose weight once again to match continuity, though I had my doubts I somehow did it and we went on to shoot in more spectacular destinations, ultimately finishing our film and Blessy came up to again, hugged and cried.”

More about Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham, or The Goat Life, talks about a Malayali immigrant laborer called Najeeb who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia.

Besides Prithviraj, the film also features Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and many others in crucial roles. The film's cinematography was handled by Sunil KS, while Sreekar Prasad did the editing. The film also has AR Rahman composing for its tracks and background scores, making this his 3rd Malayalam project after Mohanlal starrer Yoddha in 1992 and the 2022 Fahadh Faasil starrer film Malayankunju.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran recalls surviving pandemic in Jordan; shares update on Aadujeevitham