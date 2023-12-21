Salaar: Supriya Prithviraj shares throwback video from shoot featuring Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles, is set to arrive on the silver screens on December 22nd, 2023. The film, directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now.

Sharing the excitement for the film’s release tomorrow, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wife Supriya Menon Prithviraj shared a throwback video from Salaar’s shooting days featuring Prabhas, and her husband Prithviraj.

Supriya Menon Prithviraj shares throwback video from Salaar shoot

The short video shared by the former BBC journalist shares a few pictures that were taken when she met her husband on the set along with Prabhas and actor Tinnu Anand on the sets of Salaar.

Coming to the upcoming release of KGF director, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, the director in an earlier interview with Kairam Vaashi revealed that his film is not the remake of 2014 Ugramm but rather a retelling of the story in a KGF scale of premise.

Talking about his first film Ugramm, Neel said, “I wanted to fill cinema halls and I’m doing it on the 22nd. Whatever people may think, at the end of the day, Ugramm is mine. I want to fulfill one of my deepest ambitions of filling theaters for that particular film, and that is what Salaar is.”

Adding to the same, he said, “I changed a lot of things, my skill set has improved from then, my understanding of drama has improved from then to now. I don’t care if people say, this fellow can’t think beyond Ugramm and KGF.

The 2014 film Ugramm starring Srii Murali features the story of an ex-gangster known as Agasthya who is leading the life of an automobile mechanic who steps in to save the daughter of a shipping company’s owner. The film develops into a cat-and-mouse chase which also resurfaces the lead’s dark and gritty past life.

More about Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, also features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more in crucial roles.

The film is said to be an action-drama that heavily relies on the emotional bonds shared between two best friends. The two-part franchise offers a deeply rooted story in the terror lands of Khansaar where the newly to be crowned king, Varadharaja Mannar, has to face the atrocities of his enemies and as such calls upon his trusted friend and loyal companion, Deva.

Moreover, this week in releases all over India, the major debate was the box office clash between Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Dunki, which was released today. The film directed by Rajkumar Hirani after his last film Sanju features the story of illegal immigration in a plot laced with humor and quirky antics. Although the film is being loved there are some criticisms for the film’s slow-paced runtime and incoherent screenplay.

