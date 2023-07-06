Salaar teaser hints at crossover with KGF; 3 interesting things that hype up expectations on Prabhas starrer

The teaser of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's highly anticipated film Salaar was released this early morning. At 5:12 AM, the makers unveiled the teaser and showcased the actor as “the most violent" man. The teaser has legit taken the internet by fire and movie buffs are beyond excited to witness the world of Salaar.

Teaser hints at Prabhas' Salaar and Yash's KGF biggest crossover

As the teaser has been receiving humongous responses, a few eagle-eyed fans have caught small details that Salaar has a connection with KGF. A fan tweeted two images featuring KGF: Chapter 2 post-credit scene and Salaar teaser and they looked strikingly similar to each other. This has led to speculation that Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and KGF have some sort of connection.

If the rumors turn out to be true and in case if Salaar and KGF are connected, then it may feature the biggest South crossover between Prabhas and Yash.

Salaar to release in two parts

Another exciting part of Salaar that has been announced with the teaser is that the film will be released in two parts. The first part is titled Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE and will have a sequel too. The director is repeating his pattern of KGF, which he released in two parts as well. It's quite exciting news for Prabhas' fans that Salaar will be released in two parts.

Salaar will be the actor's second time in the two parts franchise. Earlier, Prabhas starred in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise which was released in two parts and made blockbuster records all over the world.



Prashanth Neel Universe

With the teaser, it certainly also proved that Salaar may be part of Prashanth Neel's universe. Fans have claimed that the teaser release at 5:12 has a connection with KGF. It is said that this is the exact time Rocky Bhai drowned in KGF. Also, the teaser delivers glimpses of the thrilling action from the extensive universe created by Prashanth Neel. Salaar is a period drama, where one man controls the world he lives in, just like KGF. The dark visuals and the editing pattern are also reminiscent of the Yash-starrer.

About Salaar

Salaar promises an out-and-out mass action entertainer with heavy action and visual spectacle. The film features Shruti Haasan as the female lead and Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Garuda Ram, Madhu Guruswamy, and others in supporting roles. Jagapathi Babu is playing a key role in the film along with Prithviraj Sukumaran as Varadaraja Mannaar. Ravi Basrur has composed the songs and original score

Advertisement

The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2023, in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

ALSO READ: Salaar Teaser OUT: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel join hands for an explosive action extravaganza