Salaar Teaser: Netizens disappointed with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's film; Say 'looks like KGF 3'

The teaser of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar has taken the internet by fire. The one-minute 45 seconds video introduces the actor as the most violent man and gives a tiny glimpse of him without revealing his face. While a few fans called the teaser blockbuster, some are truly disappointed. Netizens are trending #Disappointed on Twitter.

Many fans didn't seem impressed with the teaser of Salaar, especially because Prabhas couldn't be seen in the video. The actor's looks have been kept under and even most of the posters feature him in a dark background without revealing much of his character in the film. A few also cited that the Salaar teaser looks like KGF 3. A user wrote, "Disappointed #SalaarTeaser.KGF taking copy.KGF black theme copy.KGF bgm copy.KGF english dialogue copy.Remake of KGF..Only YASH (Rocky Bhai ) can save #Salaar or else another Biggest DISASTER."

Another section of the audience loved the teaser and also made sure to catch every tiny detail about Prabhas. The actor's screen presence and action sequences are being hailed. The movie is said to be connected to KGF and part of Prashanth Neel's Cinematic Universe.

About Salaar

Salaar promises to be a high-octane action entertainer. Salaar's teaser shows Tinu Anand narrating the story of Prabhas, in the backdrop of an industrial area. Shruti Haasan is the female lead of the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran will also play the role of Vardharaja Mannaar in the movie. It also features Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles, apart from others.

Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, Vijay Kiragandur has backed the project under the banner of Hombale Films. The film is scheduled to release on September 28 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

