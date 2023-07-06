Salaar Teaser OUT: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel join hands for an explosive action extravaganza

Salaar, the highly anticipated action thriller marks the first onscreen collaboration of pan-Indian star Prabhas and celebrated filmmaker Prashanth Neel. After a long wait, the makers have finally dropped the most awaited Salaar teaser on social media. The first glimpse of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's action-packed visual spectacle has been dropped on social media platforms at 5.12 AM. As expected, the highly promising teaser has received an exceptional welcome from both the Prabhas fans as well as cine-goers.

Salaar teaser: An action extravanganza

From the brilliantly crafted teaser, which has a duration of 1.46 minutes, it is evident that Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's ambitious project is going to be an absolute treat for film fanatics, who are eagerly waiting for a big-screen visual spectacle. The Salaar teaser begins with a scene featuring actor-director Tinnu Anand, who is introduced as the narrator and is surrounded by a group of foreign gangsters who have weapons in their hands.

But the man, who is evidently unbothered by the impending attack, strongly warns his enemies. "Simple English... No confusion... Lion, cheetah, tiger, elephant - very dangerous... But, not in Jurrasic Park. Because in that park, there is a..." he says with a wicked smile, hinting that they are set to face a highly dangerous man. Simultaneously, the leading man of Salaar, played by Prabhas is simultaneously introduced in the backdrop of a factory-like area (which clearly reminded us of the director's previous outings, the KGF films).

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's intros

The protagonist, played by Prabhas is seen taking down a whole battalion of soldiers single-handedly. However, his face is only revealed entirely in the teaser, thus leaving the mystery factor intact. But the Telugu superstar is seen in a rugged avatar in a grey t-shirt and a pair of dark grey trousers, with weapons and blood in his hand. This clearly reveals the ruthlessness of his character.

Later, Varadaraja Mannaar, another pivotal character of Salaar who is played by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, is introduced. Unlike the protagonist, Mannaar is seen sitting on his throne in silence, but his inner turmoil is visible on his face. In the teaser, Prithviraj is seen in a never-seen-before avatar, in a black outfit and silver jewelry. Next, the teaser also confirms that the Prabhas starrer is indeed releasing in multiple parts, and the first installment has been titled Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire.

Watch the Salaar teaser below:

About Salaar

The Prashanth Neel directorial features Shruti Haasan as the female lead, thus marking the actress's first onscreen collaboration with Prabhas. Jagapathi Babu appears in the role of Raja Mannaar, the father of Prithviraj Sukumaran's character Varadaraja Mannaar, in the film, which features Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Garuda Ram, Madhu Guruswamy, and others in supporting roles. Ravi Basrur has composed the songs and original score. Salaar is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, under the prestigious banner Hombale Films.

