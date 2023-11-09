Salaar trailer date: Makers to drop trailer for Prashanth Neel's Prabhas starrer action thriller on THIS DATE

Prabhas' highly anticipated upcoming film with Prashanth Neel, titled Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, is set to release its trailer on December 1st. The action drama is one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films this December. The producers have just announced the trailer launch date, much to the delight of fans who are eager for a sneak peek.

Salaar is all set to hit the silver screens on December 22nd, and the hype surrounding the film is higher than ever. Earlier this month, the producers had announced that the trailer would be unveiled in late November or early December, roughly 3 weeks prior to the film's arrival in cinemas. Keeping up with their promise, the Salaar team has now confirmed December 1st as the trailer launch date. This is much-welcome news for the fans, who have been keenly waiting for an update since the film’s teaser dropped in July.

More about Salaar

Salaar has been creating quite a buzz for some time now, especially as the film will have a clash at the box office with the highly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan movie, Dunki, which is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. And it has been confirmed by the makers that there is no further delay in the release of the film as well.

The teaser for the film was released on July 6th, which suggested the film will be a high-octane action thriller sure to bring fans to the edge of their seats.

Salaar also marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel and will be the helmer’s maiden Telugu venture. The film features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Brahmaji, Easwari Rao, and many more in prominent roles.

The film is rumored to take place inside the world of KGF, giving rise to rumors that it would mark the beginning of a new cinematic universe as well. The music for the film has been composed by Ravi Basrur, while the cinematography has been handled by Bhuvan Gowda. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and even English.

What’s next for Prabhas

After Salaar, Prabhas will next be seen in the science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film features an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more in crucial roles.

The film has been bankrolled by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, while the music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film is expected to be released by early 2024.

