Salaar Trailer Honest Review: 4 things to note as Prabhas-Prithviraj is ready to create havoc at BO, similar to Ugramm's subplot

After much anticipation, the trailer for "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" has finally released. Starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, the trailer promises intense action sequences and large-scale production value. Fans have eagerly awaited a glimpse into this film, given Neel's reputation for stylized action movies.

The trailer establishes a story about two childhood friends - Varadha Raja Mannar (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran) and Deva (Prabhas). Varadha is heir to a powerful, ancient tribe with a savage history spanning over a millennia. References compare this tribe's gruesome conquests to those of Genghis Khan.

Although this is the plan, many people are not so privy to it and want to usurp the throne from him, by killing him off. Though they try and almost seem to succeed, the king calls upon his trusted warrior and closest friend, Deva (played by Prabhas) who will go as far as sacrificing himself if it means protecting his king, making him a Salaar, the most trusted man of a king.

The Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire trailer offers much to unpack for fans awaiting the film's December release. Lead stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran showcase intense characterizations, framed by director Prashanth Neel's extreme action sequences. As discussion around the trailer ramps up, this analysis will highlight key standout elements that may shape the moviegoing conversation in the coming months.

Top things to notice from the trailer of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

1. Prabhas and Prithviraj’s characterization

Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays Varadha Raja Mannar, the heir to his tribe's powerful throne. While the tribe controls a fictional land, Varadha's character arc draws from recognizable genres tropes. As a child, he is depicted as timid and shy. The trailer then depicts his transition into the leader of a fearsome clan aiming to reestablish dominance over their conquered lands.

As Deva, Prabhas resembles an archetypal masculine hero in the vein of KGF's Rocky. While set in a contemporary world of modern vehicles and environments, Deva appears loyal to tribe leader Varadha Raja. However, their friendship harbors underlying tensions. Despite Deva's visible strength maintaining control over parts of this territory, Varadha remains positioned as highest ruler.

Based on the trailer's establishment of the central relationship, Salaar has potential for an emotionally impactful character drama if it further develops this complex dynamic.

2. Similar storyline to the 2014 film Ugramm’s subplot

Back in 2014, director Prashanth Neel debuted in Kannada cinema with his film Ugramm starring his brother-in-law Sriimurali and Hariprriya in the leading roles. The film features an action thriller that showcases a man named Agasthya saving a girl Nithya from goons who were eyeing her to capture and take revenge on her father.

Though the savior arc and her rescue set up the major plot of the film, the movie then delves in deeper to show a subplot featuring the protagonist’s personal life which sheds light on his past life. The subplot featured in Ugramm has serious similarities to that of Salaar, especially considering how Neel confirmed the film to be a story about friendship and what happens after it goes wrong.

3. Anbariv duo’s action

The Anbariv duo had massacred the screens back in the films KGF and KGF: Chapter 2 with high-octane and adrenaline-filled action sequences featuring Yash. The hand-to-hand combat sequences reminded many of Hollywood movies and now it seems like Salaar also holds a similar outlook.

The trailer showed Prabhas in the highest form, especially with the blaring horns in the background making it sound like he is dinosaur-like as Tinnu Anand said in the film’s teaser. The trailer has much grandeur to offer in the action portions, featuring the film’s tonality in a mere 3-minute video.

4. Similarities to Prashanth Neel’s KGF

While Salaar introduces a largely original ensemble, directorial and technical style bear noticeable similarities to the KGF series that defined Prashanth Neel's previous work. The shadowy, high-contrast cinematography explicitly echoes KGF in this first look.

Additionally, the rapid-fire editing jars at times, reminiscent of Chapter 2's disjointed set pieces. Whether these visible parallels signify rehashed strengths or possible flaws remains to be seen. KGF built its success through a bold directorial voice and arresting visual craft. Salaar may follow suit or could make missteps if relying too heavily on familiar techniques without enough fresh narrative substance.

Though this is just the trailer and picture is still left to be witnessed, the cinematography, coloring, theme, productional design, music, and editing remind us of KGF.

