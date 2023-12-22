Salaar Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer action-drama

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles, has finally arrived in theaters today, December 22nd. The film directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel has been in the spotlight for quite some time and has been a much-anticipated film for a while now.

The film which is a two-part duology is an action-drama film that explores the camaraderie and brotherhood of two best friends inside a grand premise and KGF-like scale in storytelling. As the film is finally here, let’s check out what Twitter users have to say about the film.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire review by Twitter users

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has seemed to leave a deep impact on the viewers this year. The film which was much anticipated for the year had generated huge buzz and now it seems that fans and most audiences are satisfied with what Prashanth Neel had to offer.

The most unanimous opinion about the film was the action set pieces done by Prabhas in the film. It seems that the gory and action-filled violent scenes have really struck gold with the audience, leaving them in awe. People seem to compare Prabhas’ recent previous flicks to this and are overjoyed with how the film has turned out to be.

The film has managed to satisfy most of the audience with its action-filled screenplay within an emotionally bounded script that creates a character arc that is suited for a dramatic film.

Even though the film has managed to satisfy a large amount of audience, some have expressed their discomfort with the film and how the film’s screenplay and Ravi Basrur’s music weren’t up to par for them. This may be the opinion of some people but ultimately it seems that Salaar has made a striking festival in theaters this Christmas season, offering an action-packed violent film for the viewers.

More about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, also features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more in crucial roles.

The two-part film as told by Prashanth Neel himself is the re-telling of his own 2014 film Ugramm with adequate changes made to the plot and presented in a style similar to that of KGF. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja Mannar, the next ruler of the fictional kingdom known as Khansaar.

When grim politics and greedy people try to subdue him from attaining the throne, he is left with no other choice to but ask his most trusted friend for help, Deva played by Prabhas. The bond they share and Deva’s necessity to always be there for his friend sets up the crux of the story, making him even go violent to the end. The film’s second part is said to be more massive than the first part, with the film’s scale and premise exceeding that of the first one.

