Salaar unseen videos and photos: When Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and Shruti Haasan played cricket on sets

Prabhas's action extravaganza Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has taken the box office by storm, shattering records and setting new milestones. Shruti Haasan, who dazzled as Aadya in the film, couldn't hold back her praise for her recent success with the film Salaar.

Taking to social media, the Veera Simha Reddy actress shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the Salaar sets, accompanied by a heartfelt caption, “SALAAR memories I truly had the best time working with these awesome awesome people , full of light and positivity. We had so much fun making this movie too Prabhas fed and cared for us so well, Prashant sir was so fun with his between shots races and matches and Bhuvan sir made a whole entire music video with me ! It makes me happy when good people get good things in life.”

The Waltair Veerayya movie actress continued the caption, “I loved being in this movie and all the memories we made with so so so much hard work from every single person in the crew that worked tirelessly . Thankyou Prashant sit for making me a part of your insane majestic world and Thankyou Hombale films and team too !”

Check out the BTS of Salaar movie shared by Shruti Haasan on her Instagram post below

Shruti Haasan, fresh off the release of the action extravaganza Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, took fans behind the scenes with a series of photos on social media. The pictures offer a glimpse into Haasan's diverse roles and experiences on the Salaar set.

First up is a selfie showcasing Haasan in her captivating character makeup for the film. We see her adorned in a peach kurta, her eyes glittering with statement jhumkas, and her hair flowing loosely. This picture highlights Haasan's transformation into her fierce Salaar persona.

Another photo captures Haasan's playful side as she enjoys a game of cricket amidst the film's cast and crew, including director Prashanth Neel. This candid shot reveals the camaraderie and fun shared on the set. Not to be missed are BTS (behind-the-scenes) moments with Haasan striking poses alongside director Neel and her co-stars, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. These pictures offer a peek into the film's dynamic team and their on-screen chemistry.

Upcoming projects of Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, fresh off the success of the action film Waltair Veerayya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Catherine Tresa, dives headfirst into another exciting project. Her latest cinematic adventure, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas, hit the theaters. The film, featuring an ensemble cast including Prithviraj, Jagapathi Babu, and Easwari Rao, promises a thrilling cinematic experience for Prabhas fans.

Shruti's upcoming slate is equally diverse. She also graced the screen in the Telugu film Hi Nanna, alongside the talented Mrunal Thakur and Nani. Additionally, she ventures into the English world with The Eye, directed by Daphne Schmon. This film features her alongside Mark Rowley, known for his role in The Last Kingdom.