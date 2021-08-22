Salaar Update: Makers to introduce Rajamanaar from Prabhas starrer; Details Inside

Prabhas starrer Salaar is one of the much-anticipated Pan-India films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Being helmed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel, the film has Shruti Haasan in the female lead role. Amidst high expectations, the makers have shared an exciting update about introducing Rajamanaar from Salaar.

“Revealing Rajamanaar from #Salaar tomorrow at 10:30 AM. Stay Tuned. #Prabhas @prashanth_neel @shrutihaasan @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup,” the tweet read. Going by social media buzz, it is assumed that Rajamanaar can be the antagonist in the film. However, the mystery unfolds tomorrow at 10:30 AM.

The team of Salaar with lead actors Prabhas and Shruti Haasan recently wrapped up a new schedule in Hyderabad. Being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, Salaar will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur while cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan recently shared an update from the sets and called herself a legend as she has managed to make director Prashanth Neel smile. Sharing a photo with him, the Vakeel Saab actress wrote, "I guess I’m a legend cause I made @prashanthneel smile it’s been so amazing working on #salaar - the best of the best."

