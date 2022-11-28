Salaar: Vijay Deverakonda to play a role in Prabhas' film? Leaked photo from the sets goes viral
After Prithviraj Sukumaran, rumours are rife that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a cameo role in Prabhas upcoming pan Indian film Salaar with Prashanth Neel.
Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar with Prashanth Neel is the next big thing from the South film industry. The film is expected to get bigger and bigger every day. After Prithviraj Sukumaran, rumours are rife that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a cameo role in the film. Yes, in fact, a pic of the actor from the Salaar sets is currently going viral on social media.
According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as Prabhas' younger brother in the film. However, nothing is officially confirmed for now. The leaked pic shows the Liger actor rugged in a grey tee and pants.
Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda's leaked photo from Prabhas' Salaar sets here:
Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from Salaar
Recently, on Prithviraj Sukumaran's 40th birthday, the makers unveiled a poster to introduce his character from the Salaar. Dropping the intimidating poster, director Prashanth Neel wrote on Instagram, "Birthday Wishes to the most versatile @therealprithvi, Presenting 'Vardharaja Mannaar' from #Salaar."
About Salaar
Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Shruti Haasan is the female lead of the film. Besides the leads, the project will further star Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles, apart from others.
Now, coming to the technical crew, Ravi Basrur is a part of the team as the music director, while Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer. Meanwhile, Ujwal Kulkarni has looked after the editing department of the movie.
Salaar is believed to be an out-and-out mass action entertainer. This adventure film has been shot around the globe in countries like India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This Telugu drama will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. For the unversed, Salaar was previously slated to release on 14 April this year, but got pushed due the COVID-19. The much-awaited action entertainer will be reaching the audience in theatres on the 28th of September in 2023.