Salaar: Vijay Deverakonda to play a role in Prabhas' film? Leaked photo from the sets goes viral

Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar with Prashanth Neel is the next big thing from the South film industry. The film is expected to get bigger and bigger every day. After Prithviraj Sukumaran, rumours are rife that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a cameo role in the film. Yes, in fact, a pic of the actor from the Salaar sets is currently going viral on social media. According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as Prabhas' younger brother in the film. However, nothing is officially confirmed for now. The leaked pic shows the Liger actor rugged in a grey tee and pants.

Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda's leaked photo from Prabhas' Salaar sets here:

Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from Salaar Recently, on Prithviraj Sukumaran's 40th birthday, the makers unveiled a poster to introduce his character from the Salaar. Dropping the intimidating poster, director Prashanth Neel wrote on Instagram, "Birthday Wishes to the most versatile @therealprithvi, Presenting 'Vardharaja Mannaar' from #Salaar."