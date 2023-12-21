Salaar's Prithviraj Sukumaran-Prashanth Neel make interesting revelations about Prabhas; share the worst thing

Gearing up for its December 22 release, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is the talk of the town! Directed by KGF's Prashanth Neel, the film stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

Recently, SS Rajamouli hosted a lighthearted interview with the team, where some interesting facts and challenges about the film emerged. He even asked Prithviraj and Prashanth a playful question: "What's the worst thing about working with Prabhas?"

Prithviraj's answer was hilarious. He said, "Dieting is impossible! My family visited, and I had to book an extra room just for food! My daughter, she's nine, asked Prabhas if all my uncles and aunts were visiting too!" He also recalled jokingly asking Prabhas to use his Lamborghini when he mentioned missing his cars. The actors' banter highlighted their easy camaraderie.

Prashanth Neel shared his own experience and said, "When I explain a scene to Prabhas, he doesn't question it. This initially confused me, as I usually bounce ideas off him. He's fantastic with the dramatic aspects, and I soon realized he questions only 1% of things. But when he mentioned the first and last scene of Salaar Part 2 needing to be identical, I was surprised! He didn't ask about other scenes, which was tough for me. In KGF, I was used to scrutiny, but here, his trust made me doubt myself! So, the worst thing about him is his excessive trust in me."

Prabhas, ever the good sport, countered: "For Part 2, I won't say it's perfect. I'll say, 'Sir, I think we can make it better.'" This sent the entire room into laughter.

The interview also revealed glimpses of Salaar's future. Prithviraj confirmed ongoing discussions about Part 2, but a timeline is yet to be set. He also mentioned that the second film will be even grander than the first.

Initially, Prashanth narrated both parts as a single film, but the scale and complexity necessitated splitting it into two. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire boasts an impressive ensemble cast beyond its lead stars, including Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more.

Meanwhile, this interview not only offered a glimpse into the film's making but also showcased the playful bond between Prabhas, Prithviraj, and Prashanth. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire promises action, drama, and plenty of entertainment when it hits theaters on December 22.

