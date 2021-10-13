Salaga actress Sanjana Anand to make her debut in Telugu

Kannada actress Sanjana Anand, who is currently awaiting the release of her film Salaga, is all set to make her debut in Telugu. The actress will be pairing opposite Kiran Abbavaram of SR Kalyana Mandapam fame.

Sanjana Anand took to social media and announced this big news. Sharing a photo with the lead actor Kiran, she wrote, “I am glad to start my journey in Telugu cinema with a pure love story, and a good team.”

The yet to be titled film was launched today in Hyderabad in presence of the cast and crew. The film will be shot in parts of Hyderabad and Vizag with a 60-day schedule planned as of now. The film will be directed by debutant Karthik Shankar and produced by veteran director Kodi Ramakrishna’s daughter Kodi Divya Deepti.

Kannada actors foraying in Tollywood and paving a niche for themselves is quite common. Many stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Nabha Natesh, Dhananjaya and others, who are from the Kannada industry, became well-known stars in Tollywood.

Meanwhile, Sanjana is waiting for the biggest release of her career Salaga, which stars Duniya Vijay and Dhananjaya in lead roles. The pre-release event because the talk of the town as politicians Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Puneeth Rajkumar made special appearances. The film will clash with Kiccha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 at the box office.