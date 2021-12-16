Salman Khan to be special guest at Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR event; Makers spend whopping amount

The release of the most-awaited period action drama RRR starring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR is just around the corner and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. Going by the same, a grand launch event of the movie in Mumbai has been organised by the makers. Reportedly, superstar Salman Khan will make a special guest appearance during the movie launch.

Salman Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest action flick Antim: The Final Truth, in the recent past have also attended the screening of Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty starrer Tadap. Now, as per media reports it is likely that the superstar will also be in attendance for this SS Rajamouli’s film. Apart from Salman, several prominent actors are also expected to attend the event, however, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited.

Speaking of the film, RRR is bankrolled by Danayya and is gearing up to hit the silver screens on January 7, 2021. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) is a big-budgeted patriotic drama that will have a thumping score with an international effect. The music of this commercial film is given by MM Keeravani and the background score plays a crucial role in complementing the plot of the film.

This Telugu film is a fictional tale tracing the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century. After the hugely successful Baahubali series, now the ace director has also accommodated prominent Bollywood celebs to join his upcoming venture, which has garnered much-anticipation about the film. The film will have a worldwide release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi and many more languages.

