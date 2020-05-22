Salman Khan to collaborate with Fighter director Puri Jagannadh for a pan India project?

The latest buzz is that Puri Jagannadh is planning to rope in Salman Khan for a new project after the completion of Fighter. Read further for more details.

If there is one movie that has been creating a lot of buzz of late, it is Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Fighter. Well, it has been already revealed that the movie will get another official title instead of the current one. Fighter has been produced by Charmme Kaur and will reportedly feature Deverakonda as a martial arts expert. Prior to this, Puri Jagannadh had directed Ram Pothineni’s iSmart Shankar which went on to become a blockbuster hit too.

Very few people are aware of the fact that the filmmaker has previously made Bollywood movies too one of which is the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Buddha Hoga Terra Baap. Now the latest buzz is that he is planning to venture into the Hindi film industry once again and will collaborate with none other than superstar himself. He will be teaming up with the Bharat actor for another pan Indian project after the completion of the production process of Fighter.

Reports also suggest that Jagannadh has already narrated the script to Salman Khan. He has reportedly drafted a story which is based on heroism. The filmmaker is planning to meet the superstar after the lockdown ends. In fact, the Radhe actor has reportedly agreed to work with him after being impressed with the latter’s narration. Talking about Salman Khan, he will be next seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring , Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.

