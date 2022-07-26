Salman Khan joins Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez as they groove to Ra Rakkamma

As Kiccha Sudeep's much-anticipated fantasy adventure drama Vikrant Rona nears release on 28th July this year, the makers organized a pre-release event for their next recently, with Jacqueline Fernandes and Salman Khan in attendance in addition to Kiccha Sudeep. A glimpse of the bash has made it to social media. While Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez showcase their sizzling chemistry on the Ra Ra Rakkamma song, Salman Khan made quite an entry during the celebration.

For the unversed, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is presenting the Hindi version of Vikrant Rona under his banner Salman Khan Films. At the event, the lead was asked if this fantasy drama would manage to break records at the box office, to which he replied, “I hope it is that way. I don’t want to say much. I also don’t want to generalise all that. There are several films that are made in the south, and not every movie does well. We cannot call it domination. There are good times for everything. If the Hindi film industry wasn’t doing great films, if it didn’t have great people, how would you sustain the industry for so many years? It’s like Virat Kohli being out of form for a while. Are you going to take away his records? It doesn’t work that way. At the end of the day, there are lots of films being made, some work, some don’t.”

Made under the direction of Anup Bhandari, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok will also be seen playing prominent roles in the movie. This pan-world 3D drama will be out in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.

