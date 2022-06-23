Salman Khan meets Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati as he shoots for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Hyderabad

Salman Khan has been creating a massive buzz these days as he has been shooting for Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Aayush Sharma in the lead, the movie marks Salman’s first collaboration with the filmmaker and the team is currently shooting for the movie in Hyderabad. And looks like the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor is making the most of his Hyderabad trip and is making sure to meet his friends from the South Indian film industry.

Interestingly, Salman has met South superstars Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati in Hyderabad. Taking to his Instagram handle, politician JC Pavan Reddy has shared a pic with Salman wherein the two were posing with Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh. In the pic, the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor looked dapper in his grey t-shirt which he had paired with ripped denims. He had completed the look with a black cap. On the other hand, Venkatesh looked handsome in a dark coloured t-shirt with a checkered shirt while Chiranjeevi wore a black shirt. Interestingly, Salman had also visited Ramoji City and even planted a sapling there.

Check out Salman Khan’s pic with Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi:

To note, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will mark Salman’s first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. Besides, he will also be seen in the much anticipated third installement of the Tiger franchise. To note, Tiger 3 will also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Salman and Katrina will be seen reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya in the movie while Emraan will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist.

