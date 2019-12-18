Salman Khan meets Siva Kartikeyan during his Chennai visit: Video here

’s Dabangg 3 and Siva Kartikeyan’s Hero are getting released on the same day – December 20. Incidentally, both the films are distributed by KJR Studuios. The makers took to social media and shared a video of Siva Kartikeyan and Salman Khan Sharing a light moment. In the video, they both can be seen wishing each other for their movies. It is to be noted that Salman Khan was in Chennai last evening for the promotion of Tamil version of Dabangg 3.

Directed by PS Mithran, Hero features Kalyani Priyadarshan as the lead lady. She will be making her Kollywood debut through this upcoming film. Arjun, Abhay Deol, and others will be seen in key roles in Hero. Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music for the film. The teaser of the film was recently released, which gave a glimpse of the film’s story line. Siva Karthikeyan will be seen in a super hero avatar. With the teaser, it can be said that the film would have portions that preach students to follow their passion.

On the other hand, Dabangg 3 is the third instalment to the iconic Dabangg series. Salman Khan will be seen playing the role of Chulbul Pandey, the progressive cop, for the third time. Bankrolled by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi, the film was directed by Prabhu Deva. The film has , Arbaaz Khan, Sudeep in key roles. Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar will make her entry to Bollywood with the movie.

Check the video of Siva Karthikeyan and Salman Khan interaction here:

Credits :Twitter

