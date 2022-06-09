Salman Khan in Pawan Kalyan's next? Director Harish Shankar breaks the silence

Salman Khan will soon be sharing screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi in the political thriller, Godfather. The Bollywood hunk has even shot for his special role in the film. It was further reported that the Sultan actor will also do a crucial role in Pawan Kalyan starrer Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. The movie will be helmed by the renowned director Harish Shankar.

Rubbishing all such reports, Harish Shankar took to Twitter and wrote, "Not true Sir … am all the time available pls have a word with me before u post something !!"

A couple of weeks back, the talented director shared some snippets from his meeting with Salman Khan on social media. The post paved the way for speculations that Harish Shankar will direct Salman Khan in Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. It was believed that Salman Khan was approached for Pawan Kalyan’s film and the actor even gave his nod. It was further reported that an official announcement about the same will be made soon.

Financed by the prestigious production house Mythri Movie Makers, the music for the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Meanwhile, further details about the film's cast and crew will be available in the future.

Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan in the movie. Pooja Hegde has worked with Harish Shankar in the 2017 film Duvvada Jagannadham - DJ. She shared the screen with Allu Arjun in the movie. Their other film together was the 2019 flick, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, with Varun Tej as the protagonist.

In the meantime, Salman Khan is presently in Hyderabad for the shoot of his upcoming drama, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. F3 actor Venkatesh is also going to accompany him in the film's primary cast.

