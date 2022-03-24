Salman Khan signs off from shoot of Chiranjeevi's Godfather; Mohan Raja shares unseen moments from the set

Salman Khan has wrapped up another schedule of Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather. Marking the occasion, director Mohan Raja penned an emotional post on Twitter, "Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man,Sweetness Personified Dearmost Bhai @beingsalmankhan Thanks Bhai for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable And Thanks to OUR pillar of Support @kchirutweets for making this happen for Our #GodFather @MusicThaman & Team".

Check out the post below: