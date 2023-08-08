The director of Salman Khan starrer Bodyguard and Malayalam cinema’s favorite director, Siddique passed away at the age of 63 on August 8. He was reportedly suffering from a heart attack. Some reports suggested that he was in the hospital in a critical state. Siddique has been admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack around 3 in the afternoon the previous day. As per the reports, he has been admitted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi where he was subsequently placed on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support.

Salman Khan's Bodyguard director Siddique passes away at 63

According to reports, Siddique passed away on Tuesday night (August 8) while undergoing treatment despite medical support. The director is now survived by his wife Sajitha and their three children Sumaya, Sara, and Sukoon. As per The Indian Express, the late director's funeral will be held at 6 pm on Wednesday, August 9 in Kochi.

Major Ravi who visited the hospital the other day told reporters, “He is having breathing issues. Creatine has also increased. Since he is in critical ICU, I couldn’t see him. Three days ago he was transferred back to the hospital room. But then he had a heart attack that worsened his condition. There weren’t major issues. I met a very happy Siddique at a function three months ago. Doctors are talking to his family. Let’s pray,” Manorama Online reported.

Siddique's legendary filmography

Siddique, along with director-turned-actor Lal, was one of the most famous directorial duos in the history of Malayalam cinema. With Ramji Rao Speaking in 1989, they made their directorial debut. The film is still considered one of the greatest comedy classics in the history of Malayalam cinema. It has a popular Hindi remake titled Hera Pheri, starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

Before making his Hindi debut with Bodyguard starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor, many of his Malayalam films were already being remade in Hindi. This time the director was doing it himself. The Hindi version was a remake of the original Malayalam film released a year earlier, starring Dileep and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, the last film the late director Siddique directed was with Mohanlal in 2020. The film Big Brother starred Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Sarjano Khalid, Honey Rose, and Siddique.

ALSO READ: Director Siddique in critical condition after he suffers a heart attack, Reports