Salman Khan's grand entry in Chiranjeevi’s ‘Godfather’ to include iconic action scenes; Details Inside

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed last week that Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi are in Maharashtra's famous ND Studios in Karjat to shoot for the south superstar's film Godfather. The source had revealed that the duo will be shooting for some dramatic action scenes over a week-long schedule.

Now, according to a latest report in ETimes, there are more details on Salman and Chiranjeevi's action schedule. Turns out, the actor's opening scene in Godfather will be a medley of different action scenes.

Elaborating on the same, a source revealed, "This plan for Salman's entry is going to be an interesting one. His opening scene will have a medley of all his action scenes from those South films which were later remade in Hindi with Salman. So fans can expect iconic action scenes from films like Pokhri and many more, recreated in Godfather."

Pinkvilla had earlier revealed that the shoot kicked off last week. “This shoot was supposed to take place in January; however, it was delayed as Chiranjeevi tested positive for Covid. Soon after, Salman dived into the final schedule of Tiger 3 and with everything now under place, Salman and Chiru are finally uniting at ND Studios in Karjat from March 12. It’s going to be a weeklong schedule with the two superstars as they will be shooting some action and dramatic scenes in the set up," the source had said.

