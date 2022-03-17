Salute: Dulquer Salmaan and Diana Penty are the new hip screen couple; Check out the latest video

Dulquer Salmaan will be sharing screen space for the first time with Cocktail actress Diana Penty in their Mollywood cop drama, Salute. While Dulquer plays the protagonist Aravind Karunakaran, Diana Penty will be seen as his love interest, Amritha. This will be the actress' first Malayalam project and she could not be more excited.

The Parmanu star shared a short clip on social media where both the leads are seen on a lush green location. They are playing peek-a-boo in a lavish fort. Her post included the caption, "Guess who’ll be springing into your lives today?! Aravind and Diya…aka @dqsalmaanand me". Commenting on the update of his leading lady, Dulquer Slamaan commented, "Such cartoons !!!" It will be thrilling to see these two working together.

The Salute makers finally opted for an OTT release after the film faced many postponements because of COVID-19. The project is now premiering on 18 March. Dulquer will be seen playing a police officer in his next, who is haunted by an old unsolved murder case. From the sneak peek, the film looks action-packed and suspenseful. Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, Binu Pappu, and Saikumar will also play crucial roles in this action drama.

Backed by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, this Rosshan Andrrews’ directorial has the screenplay penned by writer duo Bobby and Sanjay. The music for the film has been rendered by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography has been done by Aslam K Purayil. A Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the film.

