Salute: Dulquer Salmaan looks dashing as a cop in the new poster; Pens a note on surviving tough times

Dulquer Salmaan and Rosshan Andrrews film Salute is one of the much-awaited films that the audience is eagerly looking forward to. For the first time, Dulquer will be seen playing the role of a police officer in the film and fans can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Meanwhile, DQ has treated his fans with a new poster of him featuring as a police officer. He has also penned a note saying, 'we will get back to making movies that you all want to watch.'

DQ captioned the poster as, "Some day when all this passes, we will get back to making movies that you all want to watch. And when you do, maybe, just maybe, for those brief moments it will be like none of this ever happened," followed by tags #staystrong #staysafe #weshallovercome #thistooshallpass #salute #justalittledistraction." One can see in the new poster, DQ is looking stunning even as a cop and we just can't move our eyes off him. He plays Sub Inspector Aravind Karunakaran in Salute.

Salute also has Manoj K Jayan, Alencier Ley, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy in other roles. Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing while Santosh Narayanan is on board as a music director.

Dulquer's Wayfarer Films is backing this project as the company’s fifth production venture.

