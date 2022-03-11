Salute: Dulquer Salmaan will impress you with his action-packed avatar as cop Aravind Karunakaran

Dulquer Salmaan-led cop drama Salute was stuck in a rut for a long time. But after being postponed multiple times, the film is all geared up for a direct OTT release on 18 March. This news made his fans happy as they will get to finally see this much-anticipated project soon. Before the audience experience Dulquer Salmaan’s next, the makers have brought a little sneak peek into his action-packed drama.

Sharing the snippet from Salute, the Hey Sinamika actor wrote, “An upright policeman who is a stickler for rules. Introducing to you Aravind Karunakaran. Salute is out on @sonylivindia from March 18th in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.” Coming to the short clip, Dulquer Salmaan is seen posing as cop Aravind Karunakaran, who is looking for some answers after being haunted by an old unsolved murder case. The video has some high-octane action sequences performed by the Kurup star.

Check out the post below:

Backed by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, this Rosshan Andrrews’ directorial will materialise the script penned by writer duo Bobby and Sanjay. The music for the film has been composed by Jakes Bejoy. Meanwhile, the venture has Aslam K Purayil as the cinematographer and A. Sreekar Prasad as the editor.

Diana Penty will be playing Dulquer Salmaan’s love interest, Amritha in her debut Malayalam flick. Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, Binu Pappu, and Saikumar will also play pivotal roles in the action drama. Fans cannot wait to see their beloved actor in khaki.

