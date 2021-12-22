Salute New Poster Out: Dulquer Salmaan poses as a tough cop in the town
Advertisement
Dulquer Salmaan has shared a new poster from his upcoming film, Salute. Sharing the glimpse of his new project he wrote, “Another one ! Aravind Karunakaran is on a mission!! Salute…releasing in theaters worldwide on January 14, 2022.” Poster shows Dulquer Salmaan as an intense cop who is on a mission. It looks gripping as the actor poses holding a torch examining a document.
The action thriller Salute has been helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, while the project has been financed by Dulquer Salmaan himself under his banner Wayfarer Films. The film stars Diana Penty as the female lead and Manoj K. Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saikumar and Ganapathi S Poduval will be seen in supporting roles along with others. Aslam K. Puraiyil is the cinematographer for the project, while Jakes Bejoy has provided the background score for the film. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer cop drama will be out in theatres on January 14, 2022.
Check out the poster below:
Yesterday Dulquer Salman shared the first look from his other outing, Hey Sinamika which has been directed by Master Brinda. The romantic comedy will see actresses Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as female leads. Jointly produced by Jio Studios and Global One Studios, Hey Sinamika is expected to hit the silver screens on 25 February 2022. The film revolves around a couple, played by Salmaan and Hydari who have been married for 5 years and goes to show how the wife is now done with her stay at home and decides for separation.
Advertisement
Credits: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!