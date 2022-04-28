Samantha 35th birthday: Team Shaakuntalam shares a surreal PHOTO of her as princess from mythological drama
On Samantha’s 35th birthday, the makers of her mythological drama, Shaakuntalam have shared a picture of her as the beautiful princess.
It is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 35th birthday today and wishing the stunner, the makers of her mythological drama, Shaakuntalam have unveiled a surreal poster of her in the form of a princess. The Yashoda actress looks beautiful in a white saree and jewelry made of flowers.
Check out the poster below:
Credits: Twitter
